The first reaction for Scream VI are in, and it looks like we are in for one hell of a time. With the character work here being given special praise, it looks like the movie will be sure to satisfy fans of the franchise. With the movie being called "suspenseful," you can surely expect a ton of great scares here with the kills being called "bloody" and "gory" as well. Here are some of the reactions. Scream VI: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera's Slasher Film!

Relentless!

As a major franchise stan, I will just say that #ScreamVI is a FUCKING BLAST. Relentless is the best word, but also so suspenseful, exciting, and heartfelt. LOVE the hell out of this movie already and cannot wait to see it again 3 more times this week! @ScreamMovies — Ari Drew (@TheAriDrew) March 7, 2023

A Love Letter to the Sequels!

#ScreamVI was everything I wanted! Phenomenal character work, gripping chase scenes, solid balance of terror/humor, and an overall love letter to the sequels. Good performances for the most part, but Courteney Cox really made me proud. Minor issues aside, this was a W sequel. pic.twitter.com/uooFPlc0Eu — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) March 8, 2023

Best Since the Original!

#ScreamVI is the best SCREAM film since the original. The kills are gorier, the scares are more terrifying, and the tension is more nail-biting than ever before. The sequence where Ghostface takes a break to watch MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL was an odd choice, however. pic.twitter.com/hUaahzvMl6 — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) March 4, 2023

Beautiful Atmosphere!

#ScreamVI does a great job at not only establishing it’ new characters, but also gives their returning legacies the recognition they deserve. Whether it’ the BEAUTIFUL atmosphere, the story itself or just Ghostface in all his glory- This installment keeps & DEMANDS your attention pic.twitter.com/DvKrYvDoaJ — Salem Miller (03•10•23 🖤🔪🩸) (@Salem_millhouse) March 8, 2023

This Sure Has us Hyped!

#ScreamVI is what I’ve wanted in a #Scream film, start to finish, it’s a bloody gory film, with all the right elements, #Ghostface is as horrific as you expect him to be, the line ‘there’s never been one like me’ is haunting to every point. Roger L Jackson remains the GOAT. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/UMZQLLuhj6 — #TeamJDF 💚 MK12 IS COMING! GET OVER HERE! (@FiendishHanzo) March 4, 2023

