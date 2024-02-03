Selena Gomez, 31, shares a sweet 'Mornings with You' snap on Instagram, giving a glimpse of cosy moments with boyfriend Benny Blanco, 35. The photo shows Gomez peacefully sleeping, her head nestled in the comforter. Tagging Blanco, she captions it, "Mornings with you." For the unversed, the couple confirmed their romance in December 2023. They made their debut red carpet appearance at the Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15. Selena Gomez's Skin Glows in New Fresh-Faced Selfies Shared by Singer-Actress On Insta; Check Out Her Photo Dump!

Check Selena Gomez's Instagram Story

Selena Gomez's Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)