Amazon original Solos trailer is finally out and it does give us the Black Mirror feel going by the sci-fi anthology genre it has catered in. stellar cast including Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, as well as Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu appear in this short 2-minute trailer that promises seven different stories to the viewers but one profound connection. Get ready to witness the star-studded series Solos only on Amazon Prime Video from May 21.

Solos Official Trailer

Solos Release Date:

We are never truly alone. SOLOS arrives May 21 to @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/V3ssMIPGWZ — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) May 10, 2021

