Sami Zayn has become the new United States champion after defeating Solo Sikoa WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode in Lyon on Friday, August 29. This marks the Canadian's first major success since moving to WWE Friday Night SmackDown and he had to overcome Solo Sikoa in a chaotic match in front of a very vocal and lively audience at the LDLC Arena in Lyon. The match was made official last week after Sami Zayn had pinned Solo Sikoa when SmackDown took place in Montreal two weeks ago and now, he has won the US title for the very first time in his career. Solo Sikoa's MFTs--Talla Tonga, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa all got involved and they were neutralised by Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu. The closing moments of the match saw Sami Zayn hit Solo Sikoa with the Helluva Kick twice to pin him and capture the title. John Cena's Final WWE Match Confirmed; 17-Time World Champion's Retirement Tour To End On Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

Sami Zayn Beats Solo Sikoa to Become New United States Champion

HE DID IT!!! 👏@SamiZayn is the NEW United States Champion! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z23Y9VPimB — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)