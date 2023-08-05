Sophia Bush had tied the knot with businessman Grant Hughes on June 11, 2022, in Oklahoma. The news of their split comes weeks after their first wedding anniversary. According to a report by People, the One Tree Hill actress has filed for divorce after 13 months of marriage. A source was quoted as saying, “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.” Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce From Sofia Vergara, Cites ‘Irreconcilable Differences’ As the Reason for Split – Reports.

Sophia Bush And Grant Hughes Divorce

