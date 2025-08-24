The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday, August 23, arrested a man who allegedly climbed the historic clock tower in Meerut wearing a Spider-Man costume. According to a report in PTI, the arrested man was identified as Faraz, a resident of Abrar Nagar in Meerut. It is reported that he performed dangerous stunts wearing a Spider-Man costume to create a video. Cops also said that Faraz is active on social media under the name "Spider Faraz", where he has shared videos of himself doing stunts on several tall buildings. Police officials said such stunts were dangerous and amounted to desecrating the heritage structure. "Strict action will continue to be taken in such cases," they said. Army Jawan Assaulted at Toll Plaza: NHAI Terminates Contract of Agency for Misbehaving With Army Personnel at Bhuni Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

