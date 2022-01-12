Jon Watts is popularly known for helming Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home among others. As per reports, he is now onboard for Final Destination 6 as a producer. The film’s screenplay would be penned by Lori Evans Taylor along with Guy Busick. Final Destination 6 would reportedly premiere on HBO Max.

Jon Watts To Produce Final Destination 6

BREAKING: Spiderman No-way home director Jon Watts is set to write and produce #FinalDestination6 for HBO MAX. pic.twitter.com/x6zmAB0Hjw — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) January 12, 2022

