Marvel fans expecting either Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire or both to confirm their involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, would have to drop all those hopes. Andrew Garfield once again dissed the rumours of his cameo in the Tom Holland-starrer on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, though he did offer a couple of contradictions. Like he earlier said he isn't aware of any set photos of his, and then he called that viral photograph as photoshopped.

Watch video:

“It’s not possible to see a photo that you’re in!” -Andrew Garfield “dispels” rumors about appearing in #SpiderManNoWayHome 👀 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Y5GIV1HUqk — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 14, 2021

