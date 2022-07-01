Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 released on Netflix today and fans cannot keep calm. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, David Harbour, among others in key roles, the show's latest season will finally see a conclusion today. Will Vecna die? Will Eleven kill the beast? Is Steve Harington alive? and a lot more questions are on viewers' minds. Let's check out how netizens are reacting after watching Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2. Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2: Netizens Get Upset as Netflix Crashes at the Time of the Series’ Premiere, Share Memes and Jokes (View Tweets).

LOL

WHY CANT JASON JUST MIND HIS DAMN BUSINESS. HE IS ON MY LAST DAMN NERVE #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings4Vol2 pic.twitter.com/VlTyrHdEN3 — Alex (@AlexMariani5) July 1, 2022

Aha

No one I love has died yet but I know there are many more deaths to come and I’m preemptively crying. #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings4Vol2 #strangerthingsseason4 pic.twitter.com/bLkLVDpFhT — Kristy Lee ✨ (@Kristy_Lee_) July 1, 2022

ROFL

Aww

Me breaking down crying in my bed at 7 am after finishing volume 2 #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4Vol2 pic.twitter.com/z0RNVtXCXn — ⚪️⚪️ (@CAndrewrm) July 1, 2022

Well...

duffer brothers studio let me the fuck in I just wanna talk #StrangerThings4Vol2 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/OTMNvXVKVF — etienne mac (@lol1234553ghheb) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)