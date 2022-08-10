Fake or leaked scripts? Yes that's right, people also sell fake scripts but these are usually scams made to lure people for shady things or get someone to draw out the big bucks from their pockets. Some Stranger Things fans may have fallen prey to these scams because recently the writers of the show took to Twitter and warned fans that any "leaked" scripts they may buy, are fake. Stranger Things Season 5 Has Officially Begun Its Writers Room.

View Tweet Here:

PSA: any “leaked” season 4 scripts or script pages are FAKE. Do not pay anyone for scripts as this is a SCAM. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) August 9, 2022

