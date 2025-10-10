Elon Musk-run X, (formerly Twitter), has rolled out a new update that will allow users to save drafts of threads on the web. The update will help users to avoid losing their work while creating longer posts. The feature is expected to improve the experience of any X user who often shares detailed content through threads. Nikita Bier, Head of Product at X, shared a post on October 10, 2025, which read, “You can finally save drafts of threads on the web so you don't lose your masterpieces.” Why Are Tech Billionaires Like Mark Zuckerberg, Reid Hoffman Building Doomsday Bunkers? Fears Over AI, Climate, and Collapse Fuel Speculation.

X New Feature Update

NEWS: After years of requests, X has finally implemented drafts for threads 👇 https://t.co/jDxCFw1AoH — X Daily News (@xDaily) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Nikita Bier, Head of Product at X). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

