The celebration of Navratri 2025 started on September 22 in India. Devotees across the nation marked the beginning of the nine-day festival with Maa Shailputri Puja. Among the many social media posts, Kendra Lust’s Instagram post has caught the netizens’ eye. The American adult star turned heads in a desi look as she expressed Navratri greetings with her 8.5 million followers. Wearing a red saree with an orange blouse for the contrast, Lust posed amid the backdrop of Goddess Durga. In the post, she wrote, “Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Navratri! May this festival bring joy, peace, and prosperity to everyone.” Lust’s photo went viral online, with fans showering love as they reacted to the Instagram post. The adult star has often shared her greetings during auspicious occasions and festivals for her Indian audience. Kendra Lust Posts a Cheeky Comment on Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Video From Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding Celebrations.

Kendra Lust Shares Navratri 2025 Greetings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Lust® (@kendralust)

This Is How Fans Reacted!

Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Kendra Lust/ Instagram)

