Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney was spotted shooting for a project on the streets of LA. As per reports, she is shooting for a music video. The hot actress put her envious curves on display in a sexy black leather ensemble. She flaunted her cleavage in a zip-up bustier that she teamed with unique cut-out bottoms with metal studs. Check out the pics and video below. Sydney Sweeney Vacays in Ibiza! Euphoria Actress Wears Skimpy Black Bikini on Yacht (View Pics).

Sydney Sweeney In Los Angeles

Sydney Sweeney spotted shooting a music video in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/XjkRaEeN1w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

Sydney Sweeney for a music video shoot in Los Angeles. https://t.co/u09b69IORE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)