Millions of social media users were this week bombarded with sexually explicit AI-generated images of Taylor Swift, highlighting the urgent need for regulation against harmful uses of artificial intelligence technology. The White House, expressing deep concern, urged Congress to take legislative action. "We are alarmed," emphasised White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, acknowledging the disturbing incident. "We are alarmed by the reports of the...circulation of images that you just laid out, of false images to be more exact, and it is alarming," she said. Taylor Swift's Deepfake Explicit AI Images Go Viral Online, Sparks Outrage Among Swifties.

White House Press Secretary on Taylor Swift's AI Images:

The circulation of false images of Taylor Swift are alarming. We know that incidences like this disproportionately impact women and girls. @POTUS is committed to ensuring we reduce the risk of fake AI images through executive action. The work to find real solutions will continue. pic.twitter.com/IOIl9ntKtP — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)