The first trailer for Karate Kid: Legends was released by Sony Pictures on Tuesday, December 17, amidst growing excitement for the martial arts franchise's return to the big screen. The two-minute trailer opens with Jackie Chan's Mr Han visiting Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) at Miyagi Do, asking him to train Li Fong (Ben Wang) to become the next Karate Kid. The trailer then showcases Li Fong's journey, with Mr Han and Daniel displaying their epic moves in a thrilling finale. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the film also features Joshua Jackson, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen and Aramid Knight, among others. Karate Kid: Legends is scheduled to release in the theatres on May 30, 2025. New Karate Kid Movie Ropes In Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen In Mystery Role.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Karate Kid – Legends’:

