Movie making is no joke, especially animated movies. The amount of hard work it takes to make one such superhero animated movie is really tough but what's even worse is making employees overwork and stressing them out. The same happened with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film. It may seem like a fairytale ride for the film to earn $500 million. But, the behind story is totally different. The film has allegedly overworked employees of the blockbuster film to the point that over 100 employees left the project before the film was even completed. They were pushed to work more than eleven hour days, 7 days a week, for more than a year Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse Box Office Collection: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld’s Marvel Film Earns Rs 18.84 Crore in India.

Multiple #AcrossTheSpiderVerse crew members have came out about unsustainable working conditions that caused ~100 artists to leave the film They were pushed to work 11+ hour days, 7 days a week, for more than a year (via @Vulture)pic.twitter.com/wY6YrnoPGL — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 23, 2023

Amy Pascal responds to #AcrossTheSpiderVerse animators demoralized over multiple revisions to final renders "If the story isn’t right, you have to keep going until it is" "Welcome to making a movie" (via @vulture)pic.twitter.com/EGrPNd9Lpq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 23, 2023

