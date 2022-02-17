Robert Pattinson was on Jimmy Kimmel Live and came with a huge surprise. The show saw the debut of a new clip which featured Batman in GCPD having a conversation with Jeffrey Wright's Commissioner Gordon. Things escalate, Batman punches Gordon and then he has to make his way out of the building. The Batman releases on March 4, 2022.

Watch The Clip Below:

Great news is that the Jimmy Kimmel youtube channel posted the clip in higher quality. I hope Matt Reeves posts it in 4k though.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/J7xynMSexY — VENGEANCE🦇 (@Bat_Source) February 17, 2022

