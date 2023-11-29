The Boys universe is set to broaden its horizons with the upcoming spin-off, The Boys: Mexico. helmed by Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, both accomplished actors, are poised to executive produce the series and are currently in discussions for minor on-screen roles, although neither role would be of significant prominence. The Boys S4: Antony Starr’s Homelander and Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher Signal Their Menacing Return for 2024 in New Posters.

View The Boys Mexico Update:

