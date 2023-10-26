In the official trailer for the sixth and final season of The Crown, part 1 has been released. The trailer showcases Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) and her global fame, complicated life, as well as the beginning of her ill-fated car ride with Dodi Fayed (played by Khalid Abdalla). A glimpse of the accident's aftermath is also depicted, with Prince Charles (played by Dominic West) providing narration. The final season will cover the years 1997-2005 and will be split into two parts. The first four episodes will be released on November 16, depicting the blossoming relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before the car accident. The season's remaining six episodes will be included in Part 2, which arrives on Netflix on December 14. The Crown Season 6 Teaser: Imelda Staunton’s Netflix Series Finale Split Into Two Parts Set To Release on These Dates (View Pics and Video).

Check Out The Crown Season 6 Part 1 Trailer:

