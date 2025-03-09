The 25th edition of the IIFA Awards is being held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, this year, with several Bollywood celebrities gracing the star-studded event. The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 took place on the evening of March 8, where the Karan Johar-backed Netflix series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives won big. The show, starring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha Chawla and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took home the award for Best Reality/Best Non-Scripted Series. Alongside the series’ producers, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, a few cast members were also present on stage to celebrate the win. ‘Moment of the Year’: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s Warm Hug at IIFA 2025 Goes Viral; Netizens React to ‘Geet and Aditya’s’ Reunion.

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners

