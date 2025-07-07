British actor David Killick, most famous for his roles in the acclaimed series The Crown and A Touch of Frost, died on Friday, July 4, after a short illness. He was 87 at the time of his demise. The heartbreaking news of his passing was confirmed by his agent, who said, "It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of our much loved friend and client David Killick, who died peacefully on Friday 4th of July at St John's Hospice, North London after a short illness. David was an actor for over 60 years, loved the business and his fellow actor, and was loved and respected in his turn by all who were lucky enough to work with him. He will be sorely missed." Julian McMahon Dies: ‘Fantastic Four’ Actor Passes Away at 56 Due to Cancer.

