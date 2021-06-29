The synopsis of the film reads, "The Many Saints Of Newark is the feature film prequel to David Chase's groundbreaking award-winning HBO drama series "The Sopranos." Follow young Anthony "Tony" Soprano as he grows up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city."

The Many Saints of Newark will be available on October 1 in theatres and on HBO Max.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)