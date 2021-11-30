The exciting trailer of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is out. Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom to become more prominent and sharpen her act. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. Season 4 of the show will premiere on February 18 on Amamzon Prime Video.

Watch The Video Below:

