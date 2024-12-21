We are still months away from James Gunn's Superman release, yet the upcoming DC superhero film is already breaking records. Following the unveiling of a captivating motion poster featuring David Corenswet's Superman on December 16, the makers released a full-fledged trailer on December 19, which is doing wonders across all platforms. According to an update provided by the director, the trailer has already surpassed 250 million views, becoming the most viewed trailer in DC and Warner Bros history. It has also become the most-watched Warner Bros and DC trailer ever within 24 hours. Superman is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 11, 2025. ‘Superman’ Teaser Trailer: David Corenswet Suits Up as the Man of Steel to Restore Humanity’s Beacon of Hope in James Gunn’s DC Film (Watch Video).

James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Trailer Surpasses 250 Million Views Across All Platforms

Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros. This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and,… pic.twitter.com/Ry3aGA88Zl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 20, 2024

Watch the Trailer of ‘Superman’:

