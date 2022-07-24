At Comic-Con 2022, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that Avengers Endgame's director duo of Russo Brothers won't be attached with the next Avengers films. This means Marvel has to now lock a new director for the upcoming film Avengers The Kang Dynasty and Avengers Secret Wars. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Borat 2 Star Maria Bakalova Cast as Cosmo In James Gunn’s Marvel Film!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Kevin Feige says The Russo Brothers are not directing ‘AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY’ and ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’. #SDCC (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/a7U6IQDxcN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)