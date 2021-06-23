Warner Brothers have shared a new trailer from their upcoming film The Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi are desperate to save the world in this James Gunn directorial, and the trailer will only make you more excited for the film.

Along with the trailer, the makers also introduced the fans to Grandson & Jessie Reyez's new song titled Rain that plays in the background, adding more drama to the trailer.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

