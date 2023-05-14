The Weeknd is now Abel Tesfaye on Twitter! Earlier, reports were doing rounds that the canadian singer is considering to ditch his famous stage name after almost a decade, and finally he has done it. " I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually," he recently had told W Magazine during an interview. Abel Tesfaye is Planning to Retire 'The Weeknd' Persona, Says He is 'Trying to Be Reborn'.

The Weeknd Changes Name on Twitter:

The Weeknd has officially changed his name on Twitter to Abel Tesfaye. pic.twitter.com/CW5LXDjft5 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 14, 2023

