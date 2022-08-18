This England is an upcoming five part tv drama that recounts the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK. Based on testimonies of people from the government, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, care homes and hospitals, this tv show will reveal the state UK was in when Covid-19 hit the country. This England: Kenneth Branagh Looks Uncanny As His First Look As Boris Johnson Unveils.

#ThisEngland, starring BAFTA and Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh. Coming to Sky Atlantic, 21 September. pic.twitter.com/lKO3OU5Nkj — Sky TV (@skytv) August 18, 2022

