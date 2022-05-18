Kenneth Branagh will be taking another influential role in an upcoming drama series titled This England. He will be seen essaying the role of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his first look has been revealed by the makers. Kenneth looks uncanny in the images and fans are surely excited to see him in this role. Death on the Nile: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal and Emma Mackey’s Film To Release on April 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

First look at Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in ‘THIS ENGLAND’. pic.twitter.com/l7iTVgL4vm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 18, 2022

