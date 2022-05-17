We have a new still from Thor: Love and Thunder and it brings us a new look at some of the most highly anticipated characters from the film. Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie look intimidating in this new still. You can also see the Black Panther Goddess Bastet below them who will be played by Akosia Sabet. Thor: Love and Thunder directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth releases in theatres on July 8, 2022. Thor Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman's Goddess of Thunder Looks Ready to Fight in This New Still From Chris Hemsworth's Marvel Film! (View Pic).

Check Out The Photo Below:

New look at Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman in #ThorLoveAndThunder ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MFE1quF2SS — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 16, 2022

