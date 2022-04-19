The lead up to Thor: Love and Thunder's trailer was filled with a bunch of fans asking about when will it drop, and it finally did. However, Taika Waititi also took notice of the situation and decided to troll fans in his signature way. Taking to Twitter he put up a tweet saying that he gives fan two days before they start asking for a full trailer.

Check Out the Tweet By Taika Waititi Below:

I give it 2 days before they start whining about "Where's the full length trailer?" — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 19, 2022

Although a few minutes later he put up another tweet saying that seeing the fans excited for the film has him excited as well.

Check Out The Follow Up Below:

To be fair, I also can't wait. Seeing people see this teaser has made even me excited to see this film. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 19, 2022

