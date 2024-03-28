Florence Pugh has stepped back into the Marvel world, sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the production of Thunderbolts on social media. The video, filmed at the Atlanta studio where the movie is being made, features Pugh as the assassin Yelena Belova, donning one of her combat-ready suits for the first time. Pugh also sports blue eyeliner, adding a touch of character to her appearance. Throughout the clip, she takes viewers on a tour of the set, showing off various structures under construction for the film, and chats with director Jake Schreier. Thunderbolts: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Harrison Ford, and Olga Kurylenko's Film to Hit Theatres on May 2, 2025.

Watch Florence Pugh's Behind-The-Scenes Video From The Sets Of Thunderbolts

Florence Pugh is here to show you a few things she can't show you. Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is now in production. pic.twitter.com/XGkNWFm5zC — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 27, 2024

