Looks like the stars aligned for Tom Cruise at the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023 as the actor not only met Ludacris and Vin Diesel, but also spotted hanging out with Shakira. The actor and the singer were photographed together and were also seen having a chat on a balcony together. Tom Cruise Spotted at F1's Miami Grand Prix Being a Part of Mercedes' Pit Crew (Watch Video).

Check Out Tom Cruise and Shakira at the F1 Miami Grand Prix:

Tom Cruise and Shakira seen hanging out at F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023. pic.twitter.com/YS6qviks7t — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 9, 2023

Shakira and Tom Cruise at F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023. https://t.co/zQi1YUU9WD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 9, 2023

