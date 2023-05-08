Wherever there is excitement, Tom Cruise will follow along - and that's exactly what the actor did when he was spotted at recent Formula One Miami Grand Prix helping out Mercedes' pit crew. The actor was spotted helping the crew members changing the tires on the car while chatting along with them as well. Looks like Tom Cruise did indeed feel the need for speed! Tom Cruise Flies Vintage Fighter Plane As He Accepts His MTV Award, Wishes King Charles III on His Coronation by Saying 'You Can Be My Wingman Anytime' (Watch Videos).

Check Out Tom Cruise at the Miami Grand Prix:

Tom Cruise was part of Mercedes’ pit crew for today’s Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/vTr2sBlrAe — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2023

