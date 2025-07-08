PUBG Mobile 3.9 update brings the action-packed world of Transformers to the battlegrounds. The latest version introduces a new Transformers-themed mode, featuring the characters Optimus Prime and Megatron. The update will roll out for all players today and, as per a report of Inside Sport, it will be available to download from 3:30 PM IST. The PUBG Mobile and Transformers collaboration is planned to run from July 8 to September 2, 2025. During this period, PUBG players will get access to a special themed map and outfits based on the iconic Transformers. The PUBG Mobile KR 3.9 update can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store and App Store. Garena Free Fire Tournament 2025 Registration Begins Today; Check Prize Pool and Other Details of Upcoming Free Fire Tournament in India.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 Update, Transformers Mode With Optimus Prime and Megatron

The TRANSFORMERS have OFFICIALLY LANDED in PUBG MOBILE— and the battle is about to transcend dimensions! 🚀🔥 Sky portals open, unleashing Cybertronian power and chaos across the battlegrounds. Rally your squad, prepare for combat, and convert the fight like never before! New… pic.twitter.com/tCGqTerqd5 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 7, 2025

