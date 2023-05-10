The runtime for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has finally been revealed! The film will come right under the two hour mark with it being 1 hour 57 minutes long. The film will see the Autobots team up with the Maximals to defeat the incoming threat of Unicron, and it releases in theatres on June 9, 2023. Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer: Autobots and Maximals Must Come Together and Stop Unicron in Anthony Ramos' Sci-Fi Action Film (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’ will be 1 hour and 57 minutes long. (Source: https://t.co/j4763Xpnmn) pic.twitter.com/x5xniiVpvd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 9, 2023

