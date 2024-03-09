India Willoughby, Britain's transgender newsreader, has accused author JK Rowling of perpetrating a "hate crime" through her online remarks, particularly emphasising the author's deliberate misgendering as grossly offensive and logged police complaint. In response, Rowling vehemently rejected any wrongdoing, staunchly defending her right to uphold "gender-critical views" and even considering legal action against Willoughby for defamation and harassment. In an interview with Byline Times, Willoughby pointed reference to Rowling's post where she misgendered Willoughby and even stated that the author's post was "insulting" and "dehumanising". Willoughby stressed the significance of transgender identity as a safeguarded attribute and underscored the adverse reactions she faced following Rowling's social media comments. Brian Cox Says JK Rowling Is 'Entitled to Her Opinion' As the Actor Defends Her Amid Her Comments About Transgender Community.

India Willoughby Files Police Complaint Against Harry Potter Author: