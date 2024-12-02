Harry Potter is one of the most popular characters of the fictional world. J.K Rowling's amazing creation went down as one of the greatest book and movie franchises of all time. Over the years. skilled sportspersons and even managers have been nicknamed Harry Potter for their 'magic' on and off the field. But this time, a player with name Harry Potter was actually found with the Australian men's national Rugby Union team. In October 2024, Potter was named in the Australia squad for Autumn Nations Series by head coach Joe Schmidt. In November 2024, he went to make his debut against Scotland, scoring a try as his side went on to lose 27–13. Guinea Football Match Stampede: Dozens, Including Children, Killed Following Clashes Between Fans (Watch Video).

Australian Men's Rugby Union Player Named Harry Potter Makes International Debut

