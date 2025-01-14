Amid ongoing outrage over the British author Neil Gaiman, who is facing sexual assault allegations, author JK Rowling and billionaire Elon Musk questioned the silence of the literary crowd. JK Rowling also compared the Neil Gaiman sex assault scandal to the Harvey Weinstein MeToo case. “The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet - as with Weinstein - tell remarkably similar stories,” said JK Rowling in a post on X. Elon Musk reacted to JK Rowling's post and said, “Their silence is deafening.” Who Is Neil Gaiman? English Writer Reportedly Raped His Child's Babysitter Among Many Other Women – Know All About the English Author's Alleged Sexual Assault Scandal.

Neil Gaiman Sex Scandal

Editor's note: This story contains content that readers may find disturbing, including graphic allegations of sexual assault. Last summer, a British podcast broke the news that multiple women had accused Neil Gaiman, the acclaimed British fantasist and author of ‘The Sandman’’… pic.twitter.com/r8ddoek55m — New York Magazine (@NYMag) January 13, 2025

JK Rowling, Elon Musk Target Literary Crowd

Their silence is deafening — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 13, 2025

