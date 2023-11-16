During Taylor Swift's resounding success with The Eras Tour in Argentina, her rumored NFL player beau, Travis Kelce, stood by her side, amplifying the excitement. Speaking on a podcast, Kelce expressed his enthusiasm for the Buenos Aires show, mentioning, "I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires. The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for. Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it." Kelce's supportive presence added an extra spark to Swift's already dazzling performance. Taylor Swift To Fly Home After Her Rio de Janeiro Concert and Celebrate ‘Thanksgiving’ With Her Family – Report.

See Travis Kelce's News Here:

Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift’s performance in Argentina for ‘The Eras Tour’: “I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires. The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for. Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it.” pic.twitter.com/r2TkquInzI — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)