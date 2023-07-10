Peacock has released a trailer for its forthcoming series Twisted Metal. If you're interested in a series based on the Twisted Metal video game series, then this one is just for you. Twisted Metal is high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith. Actor Anthony Mackie will play the role of delivery driver John Doe. Apart from Mackie, actors Neve Campbell, Stephanie Beatriz, and wrestler Samoa Joe will play key roles in the series. Twisted Metal will stream on Peacock Tv on July 27. Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie Battles Sweet Tooth in the First Clip from His Series Based on the PlayStation Video Game (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Of Twisted Metal Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)