Salman Khan's apparel brand, Being Human Clothing, has partnered with Marvel India to launch a new collection! Fans of Bhaijaan and Marvel can rejoice as this collaboration ties in with the promotion of Anthony Mackie's upcoming MCU film, Captain America: Brave New World. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Bollywood superstar teased the collaboration by sharing a picture of himself with Captain America's iconic red and blue vibranium shield. Sharing the post, Salman wrote, "Gear up for something super, something heroic! @Marvel_India for the first Avenger himself... stay tuned with @bebeinghuman for an exciting journey ahead." Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025. ‘Captain America: Brave New World’: From Amadeus Cho Casting to a Marvel Cameo, 5 Biggest Rumours About Anthony Mackie’s Upcoming MCU Movie Leaked on Internet.

Salman Khan x ‘Captain America – Brave New World’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)