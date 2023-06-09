Twisted Metal is the next series based on the PlayStation IP of the same name to release soon, and the first clip from it premiere during the recent Summer Game Fest. The clip in question sees Anthony Mackie's John Doe being beaten up by the mascot of the franchise Sweet Tooth (voiced by Will Arnett and portrayed by Samoa Joe) as they battle it out in an abandoned casino. The series premieres on Peacock on July 27, 2023. Twisted Metal Series Adaptation Starring Anthony Mackie Lands at Peacock.

Watch the First Clip from Twisted Metal:

