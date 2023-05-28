Zayn Malik has posted a rare note on Twitter that has grabbed everyone’s attention. It is unclear why he penned such a heartfelt note in which he thanked all his fans for supporting him all the time. The singer mentioned in his tweet, “I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me.” Take a look at some of the reactions to this tweet: Gigi Hadid Has ‘No Problem’ with Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez’s Rumoured Romance.

Zayn Malik’s Tweet

I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me. ❤️ — zayn (@zaynmalik) May 27, 2023

'Proud Of You'

we’re so proud of you and we will always support you!! ❤️ — ZJM Crave (@ZJMCRAVE) May 27, 2023

Fans By His Side

Thank YOU for being you! We will ALWAYS be here for you 🤍 — Ash Amir (@savage_zquad) May 27, 2023

'King'

we love you king, always — noelani ♡ (@eversincerry) May 27, 2023

100%

you deserve the best z 🩷 — 𓆩𝒜𝓁𝒾𝓈𓆪 | 2𝑀 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑎 𝐷𝑈𝐴𝑃𝑁🩵 (@ofanjoanmest) May 27, 2023

