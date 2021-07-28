NBC Universal has dropped a slate of films that will make it to the screens across India between August to September 2021. However, the disappointing part is that Fast and Furious 9 is postponed yet again. Yus, you read that right. It starts with Promising Young Woman, which releases on August 6, Old on August 13, F9 releases on August 19, The Croods: A New Age and Nobody to be out on Aug 27, The Boss Baby: Family Business and The Forever Purge will hit screens on September 10 and 17 respectively.

Check It Out:

