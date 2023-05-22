The ongoing Writers' Strike has swept up Hollywood like a storm. With productions shutting down and companies deciding how to move forward, it's safe to say that the movement had indeed had an impact, and it can be easily seen as just recently Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav was at Boston University when he was met with something completely unexpected. Having his speech be interrupted by a "pay your writers" chant by the students present, it's safe to say that the striking writers might have appreciated the support. Writers Guild of America West to Go On Strike After Six Weeks of Pay Negotiations with Major Studios; The Late Night Talk Shows to Shut Down Productions (Watch Video).

Watch David Zaslav's Speech Being Interrupted at Boston University:

Zaslav getting hit with a Pay Your Writers chant in Boston. This is so good. pic.twitter.com/00pL4ahAqZ — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) May 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)