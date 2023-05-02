The Writers Guild of America announced on Twitter that after six weeks of negotiating with Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros, NBC Universal, Paramount Plus and Sony, the response has been "wholly insufficient". Writers are facing a crisis and them going on strike could mean a halt for much of Hollywood. A dispute has shattered peace in the entertainment industry, which pits 11,500 television and screenwriters against the major studios. Amanda Seyfried at the 2023 Met Gala also spoke on the subject in an interview and said her writer friends think the strike is going to happen. Hollywood Braces for a Strike as Writers Demand More from Streamers.

View Amanda Seyfried's Take:

Amanda Seyfried on the looming #WGA strike: “Everything changed with streaming and everybody needs to be compensated for their work. That’s fucking easy.” https://t.co/w2r0I0xu2J — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 2, 2023

WGA Announcement

Picketing will begin tomorrow afternoon. #WGAStrong#WGAStrike — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) May 2, 2023

Late Night Talks Shows to Shut Down

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ and ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ are set to shut down production on Tuesday after writers agreed to strike, DEADLINE reports. pic.twitter.com/OaG4tuKI5T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)