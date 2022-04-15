With Discovery and Warner Bros finally merged now, the higher ups can start putting in their ideas for the film division. The most recent being the executives exploring an overhaul of DC films. Warner Bros Discovery wants to have a central figure for DC and wants to revitalise several top shelf characters like Superman. They also believes movies like Joker are perfect examples of how second-billed characters can shine and should be exploited.

Check Out The Source Below:

