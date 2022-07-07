Wedding Season is an upcoming rom-com starring Suraj Sharma, Pallavi Sharda, Rizwan Manji, Sean Kleier and more. The film is about characters Asha and Ravi who feel pressured by their parents, to get married. When they meet, Asha gets the idea to pretend to be married, till wedding season is over. But Ravi and Asha slowly start to fall for each other. How I Met Your Father Review: Hilary Duff and Suraj Sharma’s HIMYM Spinoff Sneaks in One Decent Surprise in an Otherwise BLAH Beginning!

