Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared pics from London on social media in which he could be seen watching a Wimbledon match. However, apart from the actor attending the tennis match, fans went gaga over his style. The actor wore a white shirt paired with blue tie and coat. He also was seen wearing specs. Mohanlal also shared a picture of tennis court and its view from his seat. Mohanlal and Wife Suchitra Enjoy Cherry Blossom in Japan; Check Out the Dreamy Pic Shared by the Mollywood Superstar.

Mohanlal at Wimbledon 2023:

